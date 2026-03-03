Jaylen Martin Injury: Tending to wrist injury

Martin (wrist) didn't play in Monday's 122-95 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Martin is dealing with a right wrist injury, clouding his status for future contests. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.7 minutes per game across nine G League regular-season appearances for the Rip City Remix, shooting 58.4 percent from the field.