Jaylen Martin headshot

Jaylen Martin Injury: Tending to wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Martin (wrist) didn't play in Monday's 122-95 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Martin is dealing with a right wrist injury, clouding his status for future contests. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.7 minutes per game across nine G League regular-season appearances for the Rip City Remix, shooting 58.4 percent from the field.

Jaylen Martin
 Free Agent
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Martin
