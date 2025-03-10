Jaylen Martin News: Back in action in G League

Martin (wrist) finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes Sunday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 114-94 win over Raptors 905.

Martin had missed the Go-Go's last two games due to a right wrist injury, but he didn't face any obvious restrictions in his return to action. The 21-year-old signed a two-way deal with the Wizards on Feb. 8 and has thus far made just one two-minute appearance for the parent club.