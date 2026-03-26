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Jaylen Martin News: Diverse output in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 9:02am

Martin (knee) posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Martin performed below his usual shooting efficiency, but his involvement was well-distributed in other categories during the loss. He didn't get his usual playing time following an eight-day injury absence, but he'll push for a bigger role going forward, challenging Chris Youngblood and Jayson Kent for minutes on the floor.

Jaylen Martin
 Free Agent
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