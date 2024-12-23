Jaylen Martin News: Drops 30 points in G League loss
Martin totaled 30 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 44 minutes Sunday during the G League Long Island Nets' 114-106 loss to the Rip City Remix.
Martin reached the 30-point mark for the first time this season and also tied his best mark of the 2024-25 campaign on the boards. He's scored in double figures in six consecutive appearances and has recorded at least one steal in eight straight.
