Jaylen Martin News: Fails to score in loss

Martin accumulated zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in four minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Martin made a rare appearance in the loss, suiting up for just the sixth time in the past nine games. Prior to that, he had been out of the rotation altogether, continuing what has been a disappointing campaign. To this point, he has appeared in just 10 games, averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per contest.