Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Martin headshot

Jaylen Martin News: Impresses off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Martin registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 112-97 loss to Portland.

Making just his fourth appearance for the Wizards, Martin recorded multiple career-highs in his first extended workload -- the Wizards benched Jordan Poole and Khris Middleton at halftime of this contest. Martin, who is on a two-way contract, is likely to get more opportunities to impress down the stretch with the Wizards in player evaluation mode.

Jaylen Martin
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now