Jaylen Martin News: Impresses off bench
Martin registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 112-97 loss to Portland.
Making just his fourth appearance for the Wizards, Martin recorded multiple career-highs in his first extended workload -- the Wizards benched Jordan Poole and Khris Middleton at halftime of this contest. Martin, who is on a two-way contract, is likely to get more opportunities to impress down the stretch with the Wizards in player evaluation mode.
