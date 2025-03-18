Jaylen Martin News: Impresses off bench

Martin registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 112-97 loss to Portland.

Making just his fourth appearance for the Wizards, Martin recorded multiple career-highs in his first extended workload -- the Wizards benched Jordan Poole and Khris Middleton at halftime of this contest. Martin, who is on a two-way contract, is likely to get more opportunities to impress down the stretch with the Wizards in player evaluation mode.