Jaylen Martin News: Lands two-way deal

The Wizards signed Martin to a two-way contract Saturday.

Martin had previously opened the season on a two-way deal with Brooklyn, but he logged just five total minutes over three appearances at the NBA level before being waived in January. The 21-year-old wing has seen the bulk of his playing time in the G League this season, averaging 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game over 22 appearances with the Long Island Nets and Delaware Blue Coats.