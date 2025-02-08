Jaylen Martin News: Lands two-way deal
The Wizards signed Martin to a two-way contract Saturday.
Martin had previously opened the season on a two-way deal with Brooklyn, but he logged just five total minutes over three appearances at the NBA level before being waived in January. The 21-year-old wing has seen the bulk of his playing time in the G League this season, averaging 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game over 22 appearances with the Long Island Nets and Delaware Blue Coats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now