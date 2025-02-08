Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Martin headshot

Jaylen Martin News: Lands two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 7:13am

The Wizards signed Martin to a two-way contract Saturday.

Martin had previously opened the season on a two-way deal with Brooklyn, but he logged just five total minutes over three appearances at the NBA level before being waived in January. The 21-year-old wing has seen the bulk of his playing time in the G League this season, averaging 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game over 22 appearances with the Long Island Nets and Delaware Blue Coats.

Jaylen Martin
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now