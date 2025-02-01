Jaylen Martin News: Leading scorer in loss

Martin played 34 minutes Friday during Delaware's 115-06 loss versus Wisconsin and logged 31 points (12-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Martin had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored in addition to connecting on a season-high five three pointers. He has continued to produce since joining the Blue Coats in early January as he has scored double-digit points in each of his seven outings.