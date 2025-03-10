Jaylen Martin News: Returns to action

Martin (undisclosed) returned to action in Sunday's 114-94 G League win over the Raptors 905, finishing with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes.

Martin's return was a welcome sight for the Go-Go, as he's been a key player for them this season. Through 18 regular-season contests, Martin holds averages of 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.