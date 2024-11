Martin tallied 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes Tuesday in the G League Long Island Nets' 127-117 loss to the Westchester Knicks

Martin is one of the Nets' two-way players, meaning he will split time between the NBA and G League this season. He paced Long Island's bench in scoring Tuesday.