Jaylen Martin News: Scores 31 points against Squadron

Martin posted 31 points (12-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Thursday's 141-103 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Martin excelled from the field for a team-high scoring total during the win. He almost doubled his previous season-high scoring total and also surpassed his season average in rebounds. He's in good form since taking over a starting spot for the last two games and could remain reliable for shooting production if he stays active going forward.