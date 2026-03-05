Jaylen Martin News: Strong showing in return

Martin (wrist) posted 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

After sitting out Monday's meeting with Iowa, Martin made a swift return to the court and led the team in rebounds. Over 10 G League regular-season outings for the Rip City Remix, the 22-year-old is averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.6 minutes per game.