Jaylen Martin News: Strong showing in return
Martin (wrist) posted 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.
After sitting out Monday's meeting with Iowa, Martin made a swift return to the court and led the team in rebounds. Over 10 G League regular-season outings for the Rip City Remix, the 22-year-old is averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.6 minutes per game.
Jaylen Martin
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Martin See More