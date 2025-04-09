Jaylen Martin News: Team-high four steals off bench

Martin logged eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the 76ers.

Despite coming off the bench, Martin recorded a team-high four steals. The two-way player was eligible to play in one more game Wednesday, so it appears his campaign has come to an end. Over his last six contests, Martin has averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.7 minutes.