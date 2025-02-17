Jaylen Nowell News: Cut loose by Washington

The Wizards released Nowell on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nowell's 10-day contract was set to expire before the Wizards' next game Friday versus the Bucks, and rather than re-signing him to a second 10-day pact, Washington is instead electing to bring aboard guard Erik Stevenson on a 10-day deal. During his stint with the Wizards, Nowell didn't make any appearances, though he previously averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes per contest over eight games with the Pelicans earlier in the season.