Jaylen Nowell News: Drops 43 in G League

Nowell tallied 43 points (13-20 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes Tuesday during the G League Captial City Go-Go's 139-136 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Nowell had an incredibly efficient night Tuesday in the win over Salt Lake City, especially from beyond the arc, going 8-for-11. The talented scorer has been very consistent for Capital City this season, averaging 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting an impressive 50.4 percent from the floor and 50 percent from deep.