Nowell tallied 32 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 123-120 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Nowell has now scored at least 30 points in back-to-back outings. Nowell has displayed impressive efficiency this season, posting 51.5/46.3/89.4 shooting splits.