Jaylen Nowell News: Gets 10-day contract with Wizards

The Wizards signed Nowell to a 10-day contract Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nowell has spent most of 2024-25 season in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go after he was waived by the Pelicans in November. He has averaged 23.9 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 5.6 assist, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 34.1 minutes per game in the G League regular season. He'll join the Wizards for the next 10 days and will look to carve out some minutes for himself off the bench.