Jaylen Nowell News: Gets 10-day deal

Nowell agreed to a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nowell has spent most of the 2024-25 season in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go after the Pelicans waived him in November. He has averaged 24.9 points on 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over 34.3 minutes per game in 20 appearances at the G League level. He'll join the Wizards for the next 10 days and will look to carve out a bench role.