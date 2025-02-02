Jaylen Nowell News: Goes off vs. Greensboro

Nowell registered 33 points (14-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes Saturday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 131-122 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Nowell was the star of the show for Capital City, leading his team in scoring while showcasing his playmaking ability. He's now collected two double-doubles over 13 regular-season appearances.