Nowell signed with the Pelicans on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Nowell signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Wizards in late August, but he was waived following the end of training camp. Nowell joins a Pelicans team dealing with injuries to CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Trey Murphy (hamstring).