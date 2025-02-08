Jaylen Nowell News: Inks 10-day deal with Washington

The Wizards signed Nowell to a 10-day contract Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nowell has spent most of the 2024-25 season in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go after the Pelicans waived him in November. He has averaged 23.9 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 34.1 minutes per game in the G League regular season. He'll join the Wizards for the next 10 days and will look to carve out some minutes for himself off the bench.