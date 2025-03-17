Jaylen Nowell News: Pours in 30 points in G League win

Nowell contributed 30 points (9-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-89 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Nowell posted game-high marks in points, assists, steals and blocks Sunday, stuffing the stat sheet in a blowout victory. The 25-year-old has recorded six outings with at least 30 points over 30 G League outings, and he's averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 34.6 minutes per contest.