Jaylen Nowell News: Productive in win

Nowell played 29 minutes Friday during Capital City's 134-99 win over Birmingham and compiled 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Nowell finished second on the team in points scored during Friday's victory behind Erik Stevenson's 24 and also shot an efficient 52.9 percent from the field. Nowell's strong season continues as he's now scored 21 or more points in all 11 of his outings so far this season.