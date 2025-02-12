Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Nowell headshot

Jaylen Nowell News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 7:17am

The Wizards recalled Nowell from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Nowell will be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers after suiting up for the Go-Go earlier in the day in the affiliate's 116-106 win over the Grand Rapids Gold. He played 36 minutes in the win, finishing with 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three blocks.

Jaylen Nowell
Washington Wizards
