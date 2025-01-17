Jaylen Nowell News: Rolls to 31-point night

Nowell produced 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 41 minutes Thursday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 110-109 victory over the San Diego Clippers.

Nowell powered his squad to a win, leading the way in points and assists. He nearly secured his first double-double of the campaign by setting a new season high in dimes. Nowell is averaging 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 14 appearances this season.