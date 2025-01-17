Jaylen Nowell News: Rolls to 31-point night
Nowell produced 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 41 minutes Thursday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 110-109 victory over the San Diego Clippers.
Nowell powered his squad to a win, leading the way in points and assists. He nearly secured his first double-double of the campaign by setting a new season high in dimes. Nowell is averaging 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 14 appearances this season.
Jaylen Nowell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now