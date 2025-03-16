Jaylen Nowell News: Scores 28 in G League

Nowell notched 28 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 118-109 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Despite poor shooting from deep, Nowell has now scored at least 28 points nine times this season. Across 29 G League appearances, he's averaging 24.1 points per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from deep.