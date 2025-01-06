Jaylen Nowell News: Scores team-high 21 points

Powell finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 108-100 win over the Charge.

Nowell was one of four players who scored in double digits for the Go-Go in this one, and the only one who surpassed the 20-point plateau in what turned out to be a comeback win for Capital City. Nowell has reached the 20-point mark in his three appearances with the Go-Go in the regular season.