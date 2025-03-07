Jaylen Nowell News: Team-high 26 points not enough

Nowell finished with 26 points (8-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and five assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Nowell led the team in scoring and three-pointers Thursday, but it wasn't enough to push the squad to victory. Although the 2019 second-rounder has struggled to find his footing in the NBA this season, he's thrived in the G League regular season by posting averages of 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers on 48.7 percent shooting from downtown in 34.8 minutes across 19 contests.