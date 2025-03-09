Jaylen Nowell News: Team-high 31 points in G League

Nowell recorded 31 points (13-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-112 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Nowell notched his highest-scoring outing since Feb. 4, when he dropped a season-high 43 on the Stars. This was Nowell's fifth outing with at least 30 points in the G League, and he's averaging 24.5 points while shooting 50.6 percent from deep.