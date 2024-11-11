Jaylen Sims News: Adds 15 points off bench

Sims accrued 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 29 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to the G League Capital City Go-Go.

Sims turned in a below average shooting performance but managed to make up for it by stuffing the stat sheet. He'll look to build on his output from the 2023-24 regular season when he averaged 16.6 points over 34 appearances.