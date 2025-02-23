Jaylen Sims News: All-around production in win

Sims registered 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals over 40 minutes in Saturday's 89-71 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Sims ended with a game-high scoring tally, while he also tied his season-high mark of nine rebounds during Saturday's matchup. After starting in each of his team's last eight games, Sims could be a reliable contributor of both offensive and defensive stats going forward.