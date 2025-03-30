Jaylen Sims News: Another strong G League outing

Sims logged 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds across 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 119-112 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Saturday was the second time Sims scored at least 30 points in the G League this season. He'll end the regular season having averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals over 33.0 minutes per game.