Jaylen Sims News: Drops 28 points in G League loss

Sims contributed 28 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 121-93 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Sims recorded a game-high 28 points in an efficient performance, racking up his 18th outing with at least 20 points. The 26-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 32.4 minutes per game in 36 G League outings this year.