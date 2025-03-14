Jaylen Sims News: Efficient 19 points in win

Sims produced 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

After beginning the G League regular season in a reserve role, Sims has started 17 consecutive games and scored in double digits in all but one of these outings. During this span, the 26-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 35.6 minutes.