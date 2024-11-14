Jaylen Sims News: Excels as starter

Sims logged 29 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist across 36 minutes during the Swarm's 107-98 win over Capital City on Wednesday.

After scoring 15 points during the Swarm's first game against Capital City on Sunday, Sims was promoted to their starting lineup. Unlike his teammates, the 25-year-old comfortably surpassed 20 points, nearly reaching 30. It looks like Sims will have a prominent role for this season's Swarm.