Jaylen Sims headshot

Jaylen Sims News: Inks 10-day deal with Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

The Hornets signed Sims to a 10-day contract Thursday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Before agreeing to a short-term contract with the Hornets on Thursday, Sims spent all his time with the G League's Greensboro Swarm during the 2024-25 campaign. In 49 games with the Swarm, the 26-year-old guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.

Jaylen Sims
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
