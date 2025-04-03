Jaylen Sims News: Inks 10-day deal with Charlotte
The Hornets signed Sims to a 10-day contract Thursday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Before agreeing to a short-term contract with the Hornets on Thursday, Sims spent all his time with the G League's Greensboro Swarm during the 2024-25 campaign. In 49 games with the Swarm, the 26-year-old guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.
