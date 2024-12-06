Jaylen Sims News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Sims collected 18 points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 134-92 loss to Raptors 905.

Sims didn't have his shot working from the field but still managed to lead his team in scoring by getting to the charity stripe. This was an uncharacteristic shooting performance for the 25-year-old, who is knocking down 44.0 percent of his field-goal attempts through 10 appearances this season.