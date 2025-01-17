Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Sims

Jaylen Sims News: Leading scorer off bench

RotoWire Staff

January 17, 2025

Sims played 30 minutes Wednesday during the Swarms' 100-95 loss versus Iowa and compiled 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Sims led the team in points scored while converting on an efficient 53.8 percent of his field-goal attempts despite coming off the bench during Tuesday's loss. He's scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games and eleven times this season.

Jaylen Sims
 Free Agent
