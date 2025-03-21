Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Sims headshot

Jaylen Sims News: Leads Swarm in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Sims logged 24 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals in 42 minutes of Wednesday's 109-94 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.

Sims led both teams in scoring Wednesday, though that's nothing new for him. He's been terrific for the Swarm, posting averages of 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers across 31 regular-season appearances.

