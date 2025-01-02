Jaylen Sims News: Leads team in scoring off bench

Sims recorded 20 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 103-100 loss to the Charge.

Sims posted a team-high 20 points in Tuesday's loss despite coming off the bench. Sims is averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes across his 16 appearances this season.