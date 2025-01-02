Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Sims headshot

Jaylen Sims News: Leads team in scoring off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Sims recorded 20 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 103-100 loss to the Charge.

Sims posted a team-high 20 points in Tuesday's loss despite coming off the bench. Sims is averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes across his 16 appearances this season.

Jaylen Sims
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now