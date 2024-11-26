Jaylen Sims News: Leads way with 24 points
Sims produced 24 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 42 minutes Tuesday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 111-101 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Sims had a below-average shooting performance from the field, but had a strong night from the charity stripe, where he added eight of his 24 points. He continues to serve as a consistent source of scoring for the Swarm, tallying 17 or more points in three of his last four appearances.
Jaylen Sims
Free Agent
