Jaylen Sims News: Logs double-figure points in return

Sims (personal) recorded 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes Thursday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 118-98 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Sims missed one matchup while attending to a personal matter but shouldered his usual workload Thursday evening. He's been a reliable source of production on the offensive end during the G League regular season, averaging 17.6 points in 27.2 minutes per game across 10 appearances.