Jaylen Sims News: Nails three triples in win

Sims recorded 23 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 114-104 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Sims is averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.1 minutes across 17 G League appearances this season. The 26-year-old guard is also posting 42.0/37.0/82.7 shooting splits.