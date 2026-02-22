Jaylen Sims News: Posts six triples against Herd

Sims accrued 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Saturday's 129-104 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Sims had another solid performance, especially for his shooting from three-point range during Saturday's win. He raised his season averages to 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.4 steals per game. Having started the last six contests as a forward, Sims will look to retain that role in future matchups.