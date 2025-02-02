Jaylen Sims News: Posts strong showing in G League

Sims produced 34 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assist and two blocks over 41 minutes Saturday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 131-122 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Sims did everything in his power to keep this one close, leading his team with 34 points while converting on 60.0 percent of his tries from the field. This marks his best scoring performance of the regular season, beating his previous best of 23 points Jan. 26 against Delaware.