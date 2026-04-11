Jaylen Sims News: Productive in championship game
Sims amassed 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 119-104 G League win over the Stockton Kings.
Sims made a significant impact off the bench during the G League finale, with his 20 points ranking third on the team. Despite being in and out of the starting lineup, the versatile player had consistent playing time during the 2025-26 season, and he picked up momentum in the final stages, averaging 16.4 points over 24.3 minutes per contest during the playoffs.
Jaylen Sims
Free Agent
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