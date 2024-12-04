Jaylen Sims News: Scores 21 points Tuesday

Sims played 29 minutes Tuesday during Greensboro's 121-86 win over the Raptors 905 and compiled 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Sims had a stellar shooting performance during Tuesday's victory, converting on 70.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and was perfect shooting beyond the arc. He has now scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games and four times total this season.