Jaylen Sims News: Scores 22 points in G League

Sims recorded 22 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 112-101 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Sims finished Friday's G League contest as the game's leading scorer and led both teams with four three-pointers. He's shot 53.2 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from three-point range over his last five outings and has averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals over 34.6 minutes per game over that span.