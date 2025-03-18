Jaylen Sims News: Scores 23 points in loss
Sims played 37 minutes Sunday during the Swarm's 115-110 loss versus Maine, totaling 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sims scored 23 points for the second straight game, but that wasn't enough to lead the Swarm to victory. The 6-foot-6 guard is currently averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes across 46 games played.
Jaylen Sims
Free Agent
