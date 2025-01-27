Jaylen Sims News: Scores 23 points off bench

Sims finished with 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Delaware.

Sims led the way in scoring for the Swarm in this loss, but he also ranked second in assists despite coming off the bench. This was Sims' third game with at least 20 points across his last five outings, so there's no question he's making his presence felt for the Swarm, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.